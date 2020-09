Romanian opposition wants to force 40% pension hike in Parliament

Romanian opposition wants to force 40% pension hike in Parliament. Romania's Social Democrats consider amending the budget revision law, submitted by the Government for endorsement, in the sense of hiking the pensions by 40% - in line with the Pension Law - instead of 14% as proposed by the Executive. "Pensions will increase by 40%, in line with the law in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]