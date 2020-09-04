Former RO finance minister asks FinMin, BNR to explain public debt policy

Former RO finance minister asks FinMin, BNR to explain public debt policy. Former finance minister Varujan Vosganian asked the Finance Ministry and Romania's National Bank (BNR) to explain the public debt management in detail, as the debt-to-GDP ratio already exceeded 40% in June and heads to 46% by the end of the year, Ziarul Financiar reported. Roughly half of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]