Study: average download speed tripled in Romania this year

Study: average download speed tripled in Romania this year. Romania ranked the 26th of 221 countries in terms of average download speed, which nearly tripled from last year to 61.08 Mbps, according to a study conducted by cable.co.uk. Romania thus gained 11 places in the ranking, after plunging 33 from the 5th position in 2018 to the 37th place in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]