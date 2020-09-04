Shares of Romanian organic fertilizers producer surge on robust earnings

Shares of Romanian organic fertilizers producer surge on robust earnings. The shares of Romanian organic fertilizer producer Norofert rose by 9% after the company reported robust half-year earnings. Its market capitalization surged to RON 100 mln (EUR 20.7 mln), nearly four times the level recorded six months ago when its shares were listed at the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]