Sep 4, 2020
EC approves EUR 578 mln to strengthen Romania’s disaster-response capacity.
The European Commission (EC) has approved financing from the Cohesion Fund for a project worth EUR 578 million to improve Romania's disaster-response capacity. The investment will improve Romania's land-based, aerial, and maritime response capacity by purchasing new equipment and training (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]