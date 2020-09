EC approves EUR 876 mln for “easy part” of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway

EC approves EUR 876 mln for “easy part” of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway. The European Commission (EC) has approved an investment worth EUR 875.5 mln from the Cohesion Fund for building the first stage of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway in Romania. This will be the first motorway crossing the Carpathian Mountains, enabling unhindered connectivity in Romania on the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]