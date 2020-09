Romania’s retail sales close to pre-crisis levels

Romania’s retail sales close to pre-crisis levels. The retail sales in Romania rose by 4.8% year on year in July when they nearly reached pre-crisis levels. The 3.9% annual growth rate adjusted for workdays and seasonality was the strongest in the European Union (EU). ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ EU members posted a 0.8% average annual decline in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]