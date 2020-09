Danone Romania Sees 75% Rise in Net Profit to RON28.8M in 2019

Danone Romania, the leader of the local yogurt market, ended last year with 612 million lei (some EUR125 million) revenue, an increase of 10% on 2018, Finance Ministry data show. The net profit stood at RON28.8 million, 75% higher than in the previous