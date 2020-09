Forests around Bucharest, other big cities to get protected-area status

Forests around Bucharest, other big cities to get protected-area status. The Baneasa Forest close to Bucharest and other forests near big cities will get protected-area status and be listed as forest-parks, environment minister Costel Alexe announced on Thursday, September 3. He also said that he already had talks with representatives of the Romanian forest (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]