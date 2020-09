Romanian Govt. to start sports voucher program for children

Romanian Govt. to start sports voucher program for children. The Romanian government adopted on Thursday, September 3, an emergency ordinance on granting financial support to children playing organized sport. Thus, the government will give RON 300 (EUR 62) vouchers to be used for a child's first registration at a sports club, sports minister Ionut Stroe (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]