Sphera Group Reopens All Indoor Restaurants In Romania

Sphera Group Reopens All Indoor Restaurants In Romania. Sphera Group (SFG.RO), which manages restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, on Friday announced the re-opening of the Group's in-door restaurants in Romania, following Romanian authorities' decision to allow the operation of the indoor spaces of restaurants, bars and cafes (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]