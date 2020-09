Vel Pitar Invests Over RON50M in Upgrading Plant in Iasi

Vel Pitar Invests Over RON50M in Upgrading Plant in Iasi. Vel Pitar, the leader of the local milling and bakery market, is investing more than 50 million lei in upgrading its plant in Iasi and expanding the product range, the company officials say. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]