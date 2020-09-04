Romaero and PZL Mielec Aim to Strengthen Romania’s Aerospace Industry. Ambassador Zuckerman: Lockheed Martin –Romaero joint-venture, representative for the security partnership and great relationship between the US, Romania and Poland



Romaero to sustain future Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopters in Romania A new Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for civil and military Black Hawk® helicopters is set to be created in Romania, further contributing to the country’s aerospace industry and providing an economic boost to the (...)