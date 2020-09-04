 
September 4, 2020

PM Orban: The crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic shows the real added value of European unity and solidarity
Sep 4, 2020

PM Orban: The crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic shows the real added value of European unity and solidarity.

The crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has directly showed “the real added value of European unity and solidarity,” according to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. “The crisis triggered by the pandemic has directly shown the real added value of European unity and solidarity. Examples in the (...)

