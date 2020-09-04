 
Romaniapress.com

September 4, 2020

Orban: The crisis triggered by the COVID 19 pandemic shows real value of European unity, solidarity
Sep 4, 2020

Orban: The crisis triggered by the COVID 19 pandemic shows real value of European unity, solidarity.

The crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has directly showed "the real added value of European unity and solidarity," according to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. "The crisis triggered by the pandemic has directly shown the real added value of European unity and solidarity. Examples in the medical field, such as the joint purchase of medicines, donations of medicines and medical equipment, exchanges of doctors and patients, in the economic area - decisions to establish new financial support instruments, such as SURE, unemployment schemes or the Recovery and Resilience Facility and all regulations on the repatriation of EU citizens in difficult situations around the world have shown this solidarity and the effectiveness of joint action. We must continue to do so, we must build on this basis with more solidarity and unity, simultaneously with providing support to all investments in resilience and economic and social development," Orban said in a speech at the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum conference on Friday. He added that there is a need to adjust for the new context and to accommodate the new realities in the joint actions at the level of the European Union. "We need to focus on the recovery and development process. Adaptation needs to lead to responses that are constantly improved, even if the initial responses were reactive and largely individual; in a short time we can maintain this trend to determine the most effective joint action, because only joint action can offer adequate answers to the challenges we face," said Orban. He underscored that, in line with its pro-European commitment, Romania was one of the very clear supporters of solidarity and coordinated European action, after a period in which it learned from its mistakes, as did other states. "As a country, we have reacted and provided examples of solidarity and joint action, dispatching teams of doctors and nurses, participating in the establishment of the EU's first strategic reserve of medical equipment, rescEU, from where materials and equipment were then distributed. We still urgently need to improve procedures, mechanisms for action, resources and expertise in order to be better prepared, both nationally and in Europe and the Euro-Atlantic area when facing major crises. We need the best possible crisis response system, rapid coordination, coupled with the ability to quickly deliver solutions, emergency medical equipment, a robust healthcare system and investment in medical and pharmaceutical research," Orban said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

5th anniversary of HQ-MNDSE. Admiral Robert P. Burke: Romania is an important contributor to the security of NATO Romania is an important contributor to the security of the NATO Alliance, especially in a region of such geostrategic significance, head of NATO Allied Joint Force Command Naples Admiral Robert P. Burke said on Friday in Bucharest on the fifth anniversary of the establishment in Romania of the (...)

DSU's Arafat: Defective communication during pandemic put medical workers under maximum pressure Emergency Department (DSU) head Raed Arafat said that the manner of public communication on the COVID-19 pandemic, even within the medical system, has at certain times put enormous pressure on the medical staff, adding that this aspect needs to be analyzed for such pitfalls to be avoided in (...)

ForMin Aurescu:Romania will keep on calling on Belarus authorities to stop repression, start dialogue with opposition Romania will keep on calling on the Belarusian authorities and their supporters to stop repression and intimidation and start a genuine dialogue with the opposition and civil society, to no longer launch ungrounded accusations against neighboring nations and act responsibly for the construction (...)

Deputy PM Turcan: In 9 months, Orban Gov't scored highest post-accession absorption rate of European funds Deputy Prime Minister and first Vice-chairperson of the National Liberal Party Raluca Turcan said on Friday in Mangalia that in nine months of rule, the Orban Government had the highest absorption rate of European funds since Romania’s joining the bloc. “Nine months into 2020, we succeeded in (...)

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1.339 to 92.595, total death toll hits 3.812 As many as 1,339 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of (...)

Transport Minister Bode: Project of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway stumbling in 2019 across beetle, is certainly moving forward today The Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, welcomed on Friday the decision of the European Commission, which approved on Thursday financing worth 875.5 million euros for the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway, adding that at present, this “project is certainly moving forward”, given that in 2019 it was (...)

ForMin Aurescu , Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto discuss travel restrictions imposed by Budapest Government The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, stated on Friday, in northwestern Bors, on the occasion of opening the border crossing and control point Bors II – Nagykereki, that he has discussed with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, also present at the event, about the travel (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |