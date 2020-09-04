Senate adopts draft bill introducing jail time for disrespecting Romania’s national flag or anthem

The Romanian Senate adopted a draft bill that introduces jail terms of up to three years for people who disrespect Romania's national flag or anthem, local Digi24 reported. According to the legislative proposal, those who desecrate the Romanian flag or intentionally distort the national