Allianz Tiriac Pension Funds Reach 5.01% Holding In Banca Transilvania

Allianz Tiriac Pension Funds Reach 5.01% Holding In Banca Transilvania. Pension funds managed by Allianz Ţiriac have reached a holding of over 5% of the share capital of Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), Romania’s largest lender by assets. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]