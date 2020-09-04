Burke (NATO): Romania is an important contributor to the security of NATO

Romania is an important contributor to the security of the NATO Alliance, especially in a region of such geostrategic significance, head of NATO Allied Joint Force Command Naples Admiral Robert P. Burke said on Friday in Bucharest on the fifth anniversary of the establishment in Romania of the Headquarters Multinational Division Southeast. "I am honoured to be here in Bucharest on the 5th anniversary of the Headquarters Multinational Division Southeast. I am especially grateful for the tremendous support that your country, Romania, is providing. Romania is an important contributor to the security of NATO especially here in the Black Sea region, which is a region of such geostrategic significance. Our world is an increasingly complex one. We face a demanding security environment and challenges from adversaries and competitors in every operating domain. And although we face many challenges, we face them together," said Burke at the Bucharest headquarters. He added that the NATO treaty reaffirms the NATO member states' desire to live in peace with all peoples and with all governments. "Yet, as the treaty states, we are resolved in our efforts to collective defence and the preservation of peace and stability. And Multinational Division Southeast is a perfect example of that as it stands as tangible evidence of NATO's commitment to deter and if necessary defend our Euro-Atlantic agreement," the admiral said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]