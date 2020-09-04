Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,339 to 92,595

As many as 1,339 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 92,595 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 39,626 people were declared cured and 11,868 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after testing positive. According to GCS, 1,901,240 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 25,177 were performed in the last 24 hours - 14,781 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 910,396 - upon request. Another 47 COVID-19 patients - 27 men and 20 women - died, bringing the total death toll in Romania to 3,812. According to the GCS, 46 deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, while one deceased patient did not have comorbidities. A number of 7,396 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in the specialist healthcare facilities as of Friday and 485 patients were in intensive care. In Romania, 9,519 people confirmed with the new coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 6,054 in institutional isolation. Also, 34,952 people are in quarantine at home, and 71 in institutional quarantine. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 611 COVID-19 fines amounting to 139,101 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of Romanians abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 reached 6,595. The death toll of Romanian nationals abroad is stagnant at 126. As many as 534 people retested positive for COVID-19. The city of Bucharest (114) and the counties of Timis (78), Brasov (75), Prahova (64) Vaslui (64) and Iasi (62) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases. Most of the COVID-19 cases reported so far are in Bucharest - 11,509 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,456; Arges - 5,122; Brasov - 4,772, and Prahova - 4,447.