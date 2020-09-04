 
Iohannis: Romania will remain a trustworthy NATO ally, a pillar of stability and security.

Romania will remain a trustworthy ally of the North Atlantic Alliance and a pillar of stability and security amidst the existing challenges and threats, President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday in a message on the fifth anniversary of the Headquarters Multinational Division Southeast and of the NATO Force Integration Unit in Romania. The message was delivered by senior official Mihai Somordolea at the official ceremony organised on this occasion. "Romania's NATO and EU memberships, as well as the strategic partnership with the United States of America ensure Romania's integration with a stable security environment. At the same time, through the values it promotes and that are fundamentally undertaken by the Romanian society, NATO has also contributed to shaping our identity as a free and democratic nation," Iohannis said in his message. He mentioned that the NATO collective defence means the awareness of the fact that the security of each state can be ensured more efficiently together than separately. "In terms of collective defence and strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence posture on its eastern flank, the establishment, five years ago, of the Headquarters Multinational Division Southeast (HQ MND-SE) and the NATO Force Integration Unit (ROU NFIU) was a decisive moment. The activity of these multinational units on the Romanian soil and their integration with the NATO force architecture demonstrate the solidarity of the member states. NATO collective defence today means, more than ever, awareness of the fact that the security of each state can be ensured more efficiently together than separately. These two NATO command and control entities, which have reached optimal levels of operationalisation, make a key national contribution to the implementation of the NATO's readiness action plan," Iohannis said. He also said that Romania has made a substantial contribution to consolidating NATO's command and control architecture in the Black Sea area. "Completely and timely meeting the committed objectives proves pragmatism, commitment, consistency and determination on the part of Romania and shows its solid commitment to the development of collective security and defence mechanisms. The two command and control units are NATO's visible yet defensive presence in Romania, with the aim of facilitating the rapid deployment of NATO forces in the region and ensuring the connection between NATO and national forces, including through the planning and conduct of multinational exercises and other forms of joint training. At the same time, Romania has made a substantial contribution to strengthening NATO's command and control architecture in the Black Sea area through the operationalisation of the Multinational Brigade (MN-BDE) and the establishment of the Headquarters Multinational Division Southeast (HQ MNC-SE), proving once again Romania's strong commitment to the development of security and defence mechanisms according to the commitments made by the NATO member states," the president mentioned. Iohannis underscored that Romania will remain a trustworthy ally and a pillar of stability and security. "On the occasion of today's anniversary, I want to thank all those who work in these elite units and wish them continued success! I can assure you that Romania will remain a trustworthy ally and a pillar of stability and security amidst the existing challenges and threats. Happy anniversary!," Iohannis added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

