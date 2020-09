Purcari Wineries Seeks to Buy Back 120,000 Own Shares

Purcari Wineries Seeks to Buy Back 120,000 Own Shares. Winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) starts a buyback program on September 7 seeking to buy 120,000 of its own shares, as decided by shareholders end-April. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]