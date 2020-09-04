Romania Strategy Fund, Managed By Accuro Fund Solutions Of Liechtenstein, Reaches 5.14% Holding In SIF Muntenia

Romania Strategy Fund, Managed By Accuro Fund Solutions Of Liechtenstein, Reaches 5.14% Holding In SIF Muntenia. Romanian regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO), said in a stock market announcement Friday that Romania Strategy Fund AA/Vaduz, managed by Liechtenstein-based Accuro Fund Solutions AG, has reached a 5.14% holding of its share capital, which translates into an investment of RON30 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]