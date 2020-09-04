Prosecutors close death file of Iranian cleric Mansouri Gholam Reza with a conclusion of suicide

Prosecutors close death file of Iranian cleric Mansouri Gholam Reza with a conclusion of suicide. The Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court ordered the closure of the file on the death of Iranian citizen Mansouri Gholam Reza on 19 June at the Duke Hotel in Bucharest, the investigators' conclusion being that he committed suicide. "On 03.09.2020, prosecutors from the Public Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court ordered the closure of the file on the death of Iranian citizen Mansouri Gholam Reza, which occurred on 19.06.2020 in the Duke Hotel in Bucharest. To order this, prosecutors determined that Mansouri Gholam Reza precipitated from the 5th floor of the hotel through the hotel stairs' skylight, from a 20-metre height, hitting the floor on the ground floor of the hotel, dying on the spot at 14:27:56 as a result of injuries incompatible with life, its actions constituting a suicidal act," a statement from prosecutors reads. Investigators maintain the Iranian had vacated the room occupied on the sixth floor of the hotel and had fulfilled the check-out formalities, then boarded the elevator from the ground floor to the fifth floor. "It was also established that 57 seconds had passed from the time of the climb to the elevator on the ground floor until the time of death, with the Iranian citizen being the only customer in the hotel. From the criminal prosecutions carried out it emerged that no other person was involved in the precipitation of the Iranian citizen," prosecutors say. At the time of the event, Mansouri Gholam Reza was involved in an extradition procedure to be ruled by the Bucharest Court of Appeal, subject to the preventive measure of judicial review, with the prohibition of leaving the country and the obligation to report to the police body according to a surveillance program. The identity of the body was established on the basis of the passport found in his clothing and the documents from the hotel, respectively from the court of law. "In order to establish the de facto situation mentioned above, the prosecutors mainly considered the following: the findings made and the evidence gathered during the investigation at the scene, the witnesses statements, the forensic necropsy report, the documents obtained from the Bucharest Court of Appeal, the Office of Judicial Supervision and the Duke Hotel, the images captured by the surveillance cameras installed in the hotel, data extracted from mobile phones and data from mobile operators," the Prosecutor's Office states. After being tracked down in Romania, prosecutors from the Prosecutor's Office of the Bucharest Court of Appeal applied in court for provisional arrest, with a view to extradition to Iran. On 12 June, the Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected the request for arrest, and the judges decided that the Iranian should be placed under judicial control, under the supervision of the Bucharest Police Precinct 1, being banned to leave Romania. The Romanian magistrates then set the deadline on 10 July, the date on which Iran was to submit its extradition request. An address was also issued to the Romanian Immigration Office to prepare a report on the situation of human rights' observance in Iran during criminal proceedings and on the situation of prisons in this country.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]