LocalElections2020/ Orban: Future Bucharest Mayor needs solid partnership with Government. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said on Friday that the future Bucharest General Mayor needs a solid partnership with the Government, statement made at the signing of the "Commitment for New Bucharest" to support Nicusor Dan at the Bucharest General City Hall and the candidates of the National Liberal Party, the Save Romania Union (USR) and of the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) for the districts of Bucharest. "The future Bucharest General Mayor needs a solid partnership with the Government, because many of the problems of Bucharest cannot be solved unless by partnership between Bucharest City Hall and the Government", said Orban. "Bucharest needs a ring road and together we shall do this. Bucharest needs a green ring to stop the entry of dust into Bucharest and together we will do this. Bucharest needs a rapid extension of the Bucharest metro networks, knowing that underground transport is a fast, safe transport that lessens surface traffic and together we will extend the subway with a speed that has not existed in previous period. Bucharest needs to solve the problems of black holes, such as the Radio House, Vacaresti Lake, the urban development that is at a standstill for decades which is in the center of Bucharest behind the National Library and other places which are, in fact, a stain on the cheek of Bucharest and which the PSD [Social Democratic Party] administrations ignored completely. There is the place for spectacular developments, for projects that would make the lives of Bucharesters beautiful and would generate an economic dynamic for Bucharest," Ludovic Orban added.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]