LocalElections2020: "The Commitment for New Bucharest" signed by PNL and USR-PLUS leaders. The leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR) and Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS), Ludovic Orban, Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos, on Friday signed "The Commitment for the New Bucharest", supporting candidate Nicusor Dan at the Capital City Hall and the sector candidates of these formations. In addition to Nicusor Dan, the PNL Bucharest chairwoman Violeta Alexandru, USR Bucharest leader Claudiu Nasui, and PLUS Bucharest President Vlad Voiculescu signed the commitment. "Today we are signing a commitment to the people of Bucharest. This is an extremely important moment. The leaders of the most credible, modern political formations in Bucharest and at the national level are embarking on a vital project for Bucharest. USR-PLUS leaders and leaders of the National Liberal Party are committed to supporting Nicusor Dan at the Capital City Hall, the six candidates for the district town halls - Clotilde Armand, Radu Mihaiu, Adrian Moraru, Simona Spataru, Cristian Bacanu and Ciprian Ciucu - and also engage in a project of vital importance for Bucharest: to stop the decline, to stop the collapse, to remove Bucharest and the administration of Bucharest from the improvisation, stillness and waste of public money in expenses that have no beneficial effect for Bucharest," said PNL leader and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. According to Orban, the commitment is a pledge by which we make it clear to the people of Bucharest that, as they have asked us, we have united, that we will be with Nicusor Dan and the team in the local administration to really put Bucharest in motion, to restore its brilliance and beauty, to make Bucharest one of the most attractive European capitals."AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]