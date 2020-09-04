AGERPRES 'Nature in Pictures' photo exhibition opens at 'Cea1 Borsec Festival'

AGERPRES 'Nature in Pictures' photo exhibition opens at 'Cea1 Borsec Festival'. The AGERPRES photo exhibition 'Nature in pictures' that showcases Romania's wild landscapes, from dramatic cliffs to grass blade detail, from wildness to delicacy, opened today at the 'Cea1 Borsec Festival'. 30 boards with pictures taken by AGERPRES photojournalists provide a unique look at extraordinarily beautiful areas, from the Piatra Craiului Mountains, through the "Tigaile Mari" natural reserve in the Ciucas Mountains, the Mohos Bog in Harghita County, the Fagaras Mountains and the Balea glacial lake, to the Vama Veche seacoast heaven or the Danube Delta. Also captured are a pelican in the sunset light, bears, fallow deer, squirrels or bison. In order to achieve the best shots, the photojournalists stood within a few meters from the subject, even if this happened to be a bear, or used the latest technological equipment - a drone, for exceptional aerial views. The exhibition opened in the presence of AGERPRES managing director Claudia Nicolae, who said that 2020 was a difficult year, during which we learned to live without socializing, in which we could not flee the daily grind by going to the theater, concerts or movies, but that on the other hand we got closer to nature. "We began looking up from the ground on the way to work and notice the trees, the clouds, the sky, to look at nature, and I think that maybe we should take this as the good part of this year. That's why AGERPRES came here, in the middle of nature, in a place that exudes the energy of a new beginning, of returning to the roots, to peace and self-rediscovery. You can admire the nature as captured by the agency's photographers. AGERPRES is a news agency, but our photographers manage to break away from the hectic rhythm of politics and daily events in order to record what we, in our haste to the job, maybe forget to see. Sometimes we forget to look at the sky, the grass, the flowers, the trees; maybe we sometimes forget that Romania is a corner of heaven, that nature has created magical places. And then, our photographers, with their expert eye, captured nature's tale as we now bring it to you here, today," said Claudia Nicolae. In his turn, producer of the 'Cea1 Borsec Festival' Dan Burlac pointed out that the opening of the AGERPRES exhibition and the entire event in the Harghita spa resort is a "family happening", because this year the things that are easiest to do are family events. "We open the festival with an event that is close to my heart, with 'Nature in pictures' by AGERPRES, Romania's largest news agency. I am very happy and it is very important that AGERPRES is present here in Borsec, because Borsec has an extraordinary development potential, it is an extraordinary city that deserves to be known," said Dan Burlac. Borsec mayor Mik Jozsef praised the collaboration with the AGERPRES News Agency and the fact that the photos taken by the agency's reporters can be admired in the middle of the resort, and expressed his hope that the 'Cea1 Borsec Festival' will become one of Romania's best such events. The festival is back this year under the name "Cea1 Borsec 2020 - Culture and Outdoor Cauldron" and is waiting for visitors with a varied program of music performances, sports, cultural and educational workshops, film screenings, but also with savory dishes. The array of activities includes outdoor film screenings and concerts - a classical guitar recital with Filip Zsombor, a medieval music concert with the famous Codex instrumental ensemble, and an extraordinary recital by beloved performer Emeric Imre. The musical events will take place on Saturday in the ski slope area. On Saturday, the same location will host an OUTDOOR Conference dedicated to family tourism in Romania, organised in partnership with the Visit Harghita initiative. Sunday is the day of sports competitions - Borsec OUTDOOR 2020, with mountain cross-country and orienteering races, paragliding and mountain biking shows. The resort's ring road, one of the most special cycling routes in the country, will be closed on September 5 - 6 to allow bicycle enthusiasts take over. As a novelty this year, a team chess competition - Villa Montana Borsec Cup will also be held, yet without in-person attendance. The festival taking place September 4 - 6 is organized by the Borsec City Hall and the Secvente Cultural Association with the support of the Harghita County Council, the Pro Borsec Foundation, Balassi Intezet - Bukaresti Magyar Intezet / the Hungarian Institute in Bucharest, and the Salvamont Dancuras Gheorghieni Mountain Rescue Association. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gina Stefan, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

