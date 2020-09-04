 
Romaniapress.com

September 4, 2020

DSU’s Arafat: Defective communication during pandemic put medical workers under maximum pressure
Sep 4, 2020

DSU’s Arafat: Defective communication during pandemic put medical workers under maximum pressure.

Emergency Department (DSU) head Raed Arafat said that the manner of public communication on the COVID-19 pandemic, even within the medical system, has at certain times put enormous pressure on the medical staff, adding that this aspect needs to be analyzed for such pitfalls to be avoided in (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian Motor Racing Federation to investigate Simone Tempestini's Iasi Rally crash The Romanian Motor Racing Federation (FRAS) announced having started an investigation into the accident that took the team Simone Tempestini / Sergiu Itu out of the Iasi Rally on Saturday. ''While leading in the race, the team Simone Tempestini / Sergiu Itu veered off the track at high speed; (...)

LocalElections2020/Tariceanu:PNL has become a sort of political market stall, trading local elected officials, candidates, MPs Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu declared on Saturday in Sibiu that the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) has become "a political market stall" where "holders of local elective office, candidates in the local elections and (...)

EduMin Anisie on school year start: Epidemiological assessment to be done on Sept 7; 80 pct of schools are prepared Education Minister Monica Anisie declared on Saturday that about 80 percent of the educational institutions are properly stocked with sanitizer and masks for the start of the school year, but that on September 7 the public health directorates will analyze the epidemiological situation and the (...)

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,269 to 93,864 As many as 1,269 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday at noon. These are cases (...)

LocalElections2020/Ciolos: September 27 can be the moment of a new beginning when we can rid ourselves of corruption virus Chairman of the Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Dacian Ciolos declared on Saturday in Ploiesti that election day - September 27 can be "the moment of a new beginning for Romania" if the citizens turn out to vote, as this is the chance to rid the country of the (...)

5th anniversary of HQ-MNDSE. Admiral Robert P. Burke: Romania is an important contributor to the security of NATO Romania is an important contributor to the security of the NATO Alliance, especially in a region of such geostrategic significance, head of NATO Allied Joint Force Command Naples Admiral Robert P. Burke said on Friday in Bucharest on the fifth anniversary of the establishment in Romania of the (...)

ForMin Aurescu:Romania will keep on calling on Belarus authorities to stop repression, start dialogue with opposition Romania will keep on calling on the Belarusian authorities and their supporters to stop repression and intimidation and start a genuine dialogue with the opposition and civil society, to no longer launch ungrounded accusations against neighboring nations and act responsibly for the construction (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |