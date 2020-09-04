Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 1.339 to 92.595, total death toll hits 3.812

Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 1.339 to 92.595, total death toll hits 3.812. As many as 1,339 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]