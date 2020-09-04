DefMin Ciuca assures Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Wolters that Romania will continue to be reliable partner to NATO allies

Romania will continue to be a reliable partner for the allies, which is demonstrated in the military plan by the determination with which the Romanian military is carrying out its missions, but also politically – by allocating, for the fourth consecutive year, 2 pct of GDP for defence, said (...)