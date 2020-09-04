ForMin Aurescu:Romania will keep on calling on Belarus authorities to stop repression, start dialogue with opposition



Romania will keep on calling on the Belarusian authorities and their supporters to stop repression and intimidation and start a genuine dialogue with the opposition and civil society, to no longer launch ungrounded accusations against neighboring nations and act responsibly for the construction of social peace and prosperity, based on democracy and respect for fundamental rights, in a free, independent and sovereign Belarus, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday, as he delivered a speech at an informal UN Security Council meeting on the situation of human rights in Belarus, co-organized by Estonia, the UK and the US, and co-sponsored by Romania, alongside Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine. Speakers at the meeting included Belarus' opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya; the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus Anais Marin; as well as representatives of the Viasna Human Rights Center and the Belarusian Association of Journalists. "Defying all risks, the people of Belarus have taken to the streets to demand respect for their fundamental rights, freedom of expression, free and fair elections, freedom to express their own options for a better life in a - I want to emphasize this - democratic, sovereign and independent Belarus," the Romanian chief diplomat pointed out, as cited in a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In this context, Aurescu spoke about the Romanian 1989 Revolution. "As a Romanian, I would like to mention the fact that, 30 years ago, I witnessed such a national awakening in the streets of Timisoara, Bucharest and many other cities in my country," the ForMin confessed. Referring to Belarus, he pointed out that "recourse to violence and repression, as well as ignoring calls for genuine dialogue, are simply unacceptable." "The whole world has expressed its admiration for the people of Belarus, represented by you, Mrs. Tikhanovskaya, and by the courageous journalists. You have asked the international community to support the principles and norms promoted by the UN and we are obliged to respond," he said, noting that "together with the EU and its member states, Romania condemned the violation of human rights, did not recognize the result of the elections and demanded the release of all political detainees, along with the fast start of political dialogue." Aurescu also spoke about the sanctions proposed in this case. "We also support the EU's imposing sanctions against those responsible for repression and the falsification of election results, and we are looking for ways to support the Belarusian civil society and the free media," he said. The ForMin rejected "accusations of interference with Belarus' internal affairs." "This is not a case of external interference; it is a case of violation of international commitments to respect fundamental human rights and democratic norms and principles. The Belarusian citizens deserve that their rights are respected and the international community must take effective action," he pointed out. In this context, the Minister reiterated the decision to allocate a voluntary contribution of 100,000 euros from the 2020 budget for development and humanitarian assistance managed by the Foreign Ministry and the Agency for International Development Cooperation (RoAid), to support civil society and independent journalism in Belarus through the European Endowment for Democracy. He also expressed support for OSCE efforts to facilitate a direct dialogue between the authorities and civil society. In conclusion, Bogdan Aurescu pledged Romania's support for fulfilling the aspirations of Belarusian citizens to live in freedom, in an independent, sovereign and democratic state. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi)