5th anniversary of HQ-MNDSE. Admiral Robert P. Burke: Romania is an important contributor to the security of NATO



5th anniversary of HQ-MNDSE. Admiral Robert P. Burke: Romania is an important contributor to the security of NATO.

Romania is an important contributor to the security of the NATO Alliance, especially in a region of such geostrategic significance, head of NATO Allied Joint Force Command Naples Admiral Robert P. Burke said on Friday in Bucharest on the fifth anniversary of the establishment in Romania of the (...)