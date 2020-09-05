 
September 5, 2020

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,269 to 93,864
As many as 1,269 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday at noon. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Saturday, 93,864 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 40,028 people were declared cured and 12,123 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after testing positive. According to GCS, 1,923,620 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 22,380 were performed in the last 24 hours - 13,081 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 9,299 - upon request. Another 38 COVID-19 patients - 28 men and 10 women - died, bringing the total death toll in Romania to 3,850. According to the GCS, 35 deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, while three deceased patients did not have underlying conditions. A number of 7,237 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in the specialist healthcare facilities as of Saturday and 476 patients were in intensive care. In Romania, 9,701 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,975 in institutional isolation. Also, 35,177 people are in quarantine at home, and 45 in institutional quarantine. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 607 COVID-19 fines amounting to 133,990 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of Romanians abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 reached 6,599, four cases more than in the previous reporting. The death toll of Romanian nationals abroad is stagnant at 126. As many as 751 people retested positive for COVID-19. The city of Bucharest (352) and the counties of Iasi (60), Bacau (59) and Bihor (49) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases. Most of the COVID-19 cases reported so far are in Bucharest - 11,861 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,501; Arges - 5,136; Brasov - 4,804; and Prahova - 4,480. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Livia Popescu, Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)

