Romanian Motor Racing Federation to investigate Simone Tempestini's Iasi Rally crash
The Romanian Motor Racing Federation (FRAS) announced having started an investigation into the accident that took the team Simone Tempestini / Sergiu Itu out of the Iasi Rally on Saturday. ''While leading in the race, the team Simone Tempestini / Sergiu Itu veered off the track at high speed; the race car was severely damaged. The first aid medical team that responded to the accident found no visible injuries on the two drivers. They will be subjected to detailed medical checks in the coming days," FRAS said on Facebook. The federation has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and the on-site intervention. Tempestini's car bounced off track in a curve, rolled over several times and caught fire shortly after the driver and his co-pilot Sergiu Itu managed to get out. Simone Tempestini and Sergiu Itu are multiple national rally champions, the current leaders in the 2020 National Championship, and were world junior champions in 2016. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

