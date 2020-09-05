EduMin Anisie on school year start: Epidemiological assessment to be done on Sept 7; 80 pct of schools are prepared

EduMin Anisie on school year start: Epidemiological assessment to be done on Sept 7; 80 pct of schools are prepared. Education Minister Monica Anisie declared on Saturday that about 80 percent of the educational institutions are properly stocked with sanitizer and masks for the start of the school year, but that on September 7 the public health directorates will analyze the epidemiological situation and the emergency committees will decide based on the outlined scenarios whether classes should be held online or in-person. "We must be honest: some parents think we should postpone the start of the school year. We already made an announcement. The document providing for the start of school on September 14 is ready, and the joint order with the Health Ministry has been approved. The document also sets a timetable. On September 7, the public health directorates will examine the epidemiological situation and depending on the outcomes, but also on the specifics of individual schools, the school boards will make a proposal to the school inspectorates, and the emergency committees will decide based on the risk scenarios. Where the situation is serious, online education could be done. We still need a nationwide epidemiological assessment. (...) The local authorities must get involved too. Until September 7, I wouldn't venture to say what scenario will apply, that's why we devolved decision-making," Anisie told broadcaster B1TV. "We need to look at the epidemiological situation, not expose the children, but we also need to look at the specifics of the school: does it have the necessary space for a one-metre physical distancing of the students? If space is not enough, does it have dividers? Does it have disinfectant, masks, resources? These are all provided by the local authorities. (...) The reports received so far show that about 80 percent of the educational units are prepared: they are stocked with sanitizer and masks. I think we'll have a complete picture of what is happening on September 11. It is not too late, because the schools now have what they need: the documents needed to prepare in one way or another," Anisie explained. She added, however, that 836 schools do not have minimum sanitary conditions and still function with outside toilets. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the authorities are mulling the possibility of the school year with in-class attendance to start on October 1, and have online classes until then, but that no decision has been made yet in this regard. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Photo and Video Equipment Retailer F64 Expects to End Year Flat Romania’s largest photo and video equipment retailer F64 set out to end 2020 with about the same revenue as last year, 111 million lei, after having budgeted growth of 20% at the beginning of the year, cofounder and CEO Marian Alecsiu told (...)



Daimler Group Increases Production of Transmissions in Sebes Germany’s Daimler-owned automatic transmission manufacturing unit Star Assembly increased production capacity of the 8G-DCT transmission in August when it added another shift and created 145 new jobs to meet rising demand, the company (...)



Only least-performing pension fund managers in Romania posted profits in H1 Only two of the seven mandatory private pension fund managers (NN and Metropolitan) posted profits in the first half of this year. In contrast, two others (BCR Pensii and Aegon) faced sharp deterioration in profitability to deep losses. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Notably, the fund managers' (...)



E-scooter rental service Lime expands in Brasov and Constanta Lime launched its electric scooter rental service in Brasov and Constanta last week after it had expanded in Cluj-Napoca two weeks ago. The company's representatives say that the electric scooters have so far generated over 1.5 million rides since their launch in Bucharest. (...)



Romanian startup entrepreneurs ask for more grants from state After consulting hundreds of entrepreneurs and dozens of professional and entrepreneurial organizations, the European Association of Young Entrepreneurs urged the Romanian Government to speed launching another edition of the Start-Up Nation program, under which the state extends grants to (...)



Romanian smartphone producer iHunt plans bond issue to finance expansion Romanian company iHunt, which produces rugged smartphones and smartwatches under its own brand, plans to issue RON 7 million (EUR 1.44 mln) bonds to capitalize on growing demand and expand in Hungary and Bulgaria. The company is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, where its market (...)



Romanian group TeraPlast prepares EUR 20 mln investments to diversify production range Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast announced that it prepares EUR 20 million to increase and diversify its range of products. It will finance 52% of the investments from its own resources - but the company will also apply for the state support under the scheme designed to (...)

