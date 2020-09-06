LocalElections2020/Dancila: COVID Prime Minister, his failed government have only succeeded in shattering people's hopes

LocalElections2020/Dancila: COVID Prime Minister, his failed government have only succeeded in shattering people's hopes. Bucharest, Sept 6 /Agerpres/ - Former Social Democratic Party (PSD) Prime Minister Viorica Dancila says that she wants to convey to the current Prime Minister, the liberal Ludovic Orban, that "a PSD government in 2020 would have looked much better than the failed National Liberal Party (PNL) government", thus answering to the criticisms launched by Orban in Saturday's campaign actions against the period of Dancila's government. "Because he cannot campaign on the achievements of the liberal government (which are zero), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban is still fighting the PSD, almost a year after taking power. I want to convey to Mr. Orban that a PSD government in 2020 would have looked much better than the failed PNL government. I assure him that the Romanians would not have lived today with the fear of unemployment, that the pensioners would have seen their pensions increased by 40% (as we promised in the National Pact for the Welfare of Romanians), that all the children would have already had their allowances doubled, and Romania's budget would have been properly managed in a pandemic, not robbed, as it is today", Dancila wrote on her Facebook page on Saturday night. "The COVID Prime Minister and his failed government have only succeeded in shattering people's hopes, instilling fear in society and irritating more and more Romanians with the destructive politicization of the administration. (...) In order to face this difficult situation, Romanians must know that they can still rely on PSD, on the worthy mayors of the party, on the dynamic presidents of the county councils from PSD, on all our local elected officials. The best answer to the liberal disaster is a strong vote for PSD, for efficiency in the administration, for that party that puts Romanians in the first place!", the former Prime Minister Viorica Dancila also wrote. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, chairman of the PNL, criticized on Saturday, in the electoral actions in Sighetu Marmatiei and Baia Mare, the former PSD government, stating that this was "catastrophic" and had brought Romania to a "dead end", given that "all the chancelleries, all the doors of our strategic partners were closed". AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Fratila, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

