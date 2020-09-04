Transport Minister Bode: Project of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway stumbling in 2019 across beetle, is certainly moving forward today



Transport Minister Bode: Project of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway stumbling in 2019 across beetle, is certainly moving forward today.

The Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, welcomed on Friday the decision of the European Commission, which approved on Thursday financing worth 875.5 million euros for the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway, adding that at present, this “project is certainly moving forward”, given that in 2019 it was (...)