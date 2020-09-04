“The Commitment for the New Bucharest” supporting candidate Nicusor Dan at the Capital City Hall signed by PNL and USR-PLUS leaders



“The Commitment for the New Bucharest” supporting candidate Nicusor Dan at the Capital City Hall signed by PNL and USR-PLUS leaders.

The leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR) and Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS), Ludovic Orban, Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos, on Friday signed “The Commitment for the New Bucharest”, supporting candidate Nicusor Dan at the Capital City Hall and the (...)