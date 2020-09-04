 
September 4, 2020

Mazars Romania: Supporting employers: what grants do they receive to continue the teleworking system?
Sep 4, 2020

Almost 6 months have passed since we have been facing, globally, one of the strongest challenges of humanity, both in terms of health and economy. At an extremely difficult time for all of us, support measures for employees and employers are expected more than ever. The Romanian business (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Photo and Video Equipment Retailer F64 Expects to End Year Flat Romania’s largest photo and video equipment retailer F64 set out to end 2020 with about the same revenue as last year, 111 million lei, after having budgeted growth of 20% at the beginning of the year, cofounder and CEO Marian Alecsiu told (...)

Daimler Group Increases Production of Transmissions in Sebes Germany’s Daimler-owned automatic transmission manufacturing unit Star Assembly increased production capacity of the 8G-DCT transmission in August when it added another shift and created 145 new jobs to meet rising demand, the company (...)

Only least-performing pension fund managers in Romania posted profits in H1 Only two of the seven mandatory private pension fund managers (NN and Metropolitan) posted profits in the first half of this year. In contrast, two others (BCR Pensii and Aegon) faced sharp deterioration in profitability to deep losses. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Notably, the fund managers' (...)

E-scooter rental service Lime expands in Brasov and Constanta Lime launched its electric scooter rental service in Brasov and Constanta last week after it had expanded in Cluj-Napoca two weeks ago. The company's representatives say that the electric scooters have so far generated over 1.5 million rides since their launch in Bucharest. (...)

Romanian startup entrepreneurs ask for more grants from state After consulting hundreds of entrepreneurs and dozens of professional and entrepreneurial organizations, the European Association of Young Entrepreneurs urged the Romanian Government to speed launching another edition of the Start-Up Nation program, under which the state extends grants to (...)

Romanian smartphone producer iHunt plans bond issue to finance expansion Romanian company iHunt, which produces rugged smartphones and smartwatches under its own brand, plans to issue RON 7 million (EUR 1.44 mln) bonds to capitalize on growing demand and expand in Hungary and Bulgaria. The company is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, where its market (...)

Romanian group TeraPlast prepares EUR 20 mln investments to diversify production range Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast announced that it prepares EUR 20 million to increase and diversify its range of products. It will finance 52% of the investments from its own resources - but the company will also apply for the state support under the scheme designed to (...)

 

