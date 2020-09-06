Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,150 to 95,014

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,150 to 95,014. Bucharest, Sept 6 /Agerpres/ - As many as 1,150 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday at noon. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Sunday, 95,014 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 40,307 people were declared cured and 12,228 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after testing positive. According to GCS, 1,938,491 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 14,871 were performed in the last 24 hours - 9,021 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 5,850 - upon request. Another 43 patients - 24 men and 19 women - died, bringing the total death toll in Romania to 3,893. According to the GCS, 40 deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, while three deceased patients did not have underlying conditions. A number of 7,287 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in the specialist healthcare facilities as of Sunday and 474 patients were in intensive care. In Romania, 9,675 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,922 in institutional isolation. Also, 35,130 people are in quarantine at home, and 45 in institutional quarantine. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 984 COVID-19 fines amounting to 378,900 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of Romanians abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 reached 6,599, four cases more than in the previous reporting. The death toll of Romanian nationals abroad is stagnant at 126. As many as 751 people retested positive for COVID-19. The city of Bucharest (201) and the counties of Bacau (105) and Dolj (43) and Prahova (69) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases. Most of the COVID-19 cases reported so far are in Bucharest - 12,062 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,529; Arges - 5,138; Brasov - 4,850; and Prahova - 4,549. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Alina Novaceanu, Marius Fratila, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Photo and Video Equipment Retailer F64 Expects to End Year Flat Romania’s largest photo and video equipment retailer F64 set out to end 2020 with about the same revenue as last year, 111 million lei, after having budgeted growth of 20% at the beginning of the year, cofounder and CEO Marian Alecsiu told (...)



Daimler Group Increases Production of Transmissions in Sebes Germany’s Daimler-owned automatic transmission manufacturing unit Star Assembly increased production capacity of the 8G-DCT transmission in August when it added another shift and created 145 new jobs to meet rising demand, the company (...)



Only least-performing pension fund managers in Romania posted profits in H1 Only two of the seven mandatory private pension fund managers (NN and Metropolitan) posted profits in the first half of this year. In contrast, two others (BCR Pensii and Aegon) faced sharp deterioration in profitability to deep losses. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Notably, the fund managers' (...)



E-scooter rental service Lime expands in Brasov and Constanta Lime launched its electric scooter rental service in Brasov and Constanta last week after it had expanded in Cluj-Napoca two weeks ago. The company's representatives say that the electric scooters have so far generated over 1.5 million rides since their launch in Bucharest. (...)



Romanian startup entrepreneurs ask for more grants from state After consulting hundreds of entrepreneurs and dozens of professional and entrepreneurial organizations, the European Association of Young Entrepreneurs urged the Romanian Government to speed launching another edition of the Start-Up Nation program, under which the state extends grants to (...)



Romanian smartphone producer iHunt plans bond issue to finance expansion Romanian company iHunt, which produces rugged smartphones and smartwatches under its own brand, plans to issue RON 7 million (EUR 1.44 mln) bonds to capitalize on growing demand and expand in Hungary and Bulgaria. The company is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, where its market (...)



Romanian group TeraPlast prepares EUR 20 mln investments to diversify production range Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast announced that it prepares EUR 20 million to increase and diversify its range of products. It will finance 52% of the investments from its own resources - but the company will also apply for the state support under the scheme designed to (...)

