Bistrita, Sept 6 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday in Bistrita that the current Government will draw up the draft budget for 2021, but he prefers that the state budget law be voted on by the Parliament to result from the elections to be held on December 6. "We are drafting the budget. Of course I would prefer the budget to be voted by the Parliament to be elected on December 6, because it will reflect the current, refreshed will of the Romanians, it will be a faithful mirror of the elected Parliament, of the current political options of the Romanians. And even if we draw up the draft budget, we want it to be debated by the newly elected Parliament," Orban said. According to the prime minister, the budget for 2021 has a chance to be voted by the end of the year, if the new Parliament that will result from the December 6 elections will be convened between the winter holidays. "I believe that Parliament, if it mobilizes itself, can debate and adopt the budget by the end of the year, so that we do not have to enter next year without a budget, because there is a period between Christmas and the New Year in which Parliament can be convened and can debate the state budget law and the state social insurance budget law", Ludovic Orban also declared. AGERPRES (RO - author: Tina Dumitrescu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)