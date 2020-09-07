Only least-performing pension fund managers in Romania posted profits in H1

Only least-performing pension fund managers in Romania posted profits in H1. Only two of the seven mandatory private pension fund managers (NN and Metropolitan) posted profits in the first half of this year. In contrast, two others (BCR Pensii and Aegon) faced sharp deterioration in profitability to deep losses. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Notably, the fund managers' (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]