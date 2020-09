E-scooter rental service Lime expands in Brasov and Constanta

E-scooter rental service Lime expands in Brasov and Constanta. Lime launched its electric scooter rental service in Brasov and Constanta last week after it had expanded in Cluj-Napoca two weeks ago. The company's representatives say that the electric scooters have so far generated over 1.5 million rides since their launch in Bucharest.