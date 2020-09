Romanian smartphone producer iHunt plans bond issue to finance expansion

Romanian company iHunt, which produces rugged smartphones and smartwatches under its own brand, plans to issue RON 7 million (EUR 1.44 mln) bonds to capitalize on growing demand and expand in Hungary and Bulgaria. The company is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, where its market