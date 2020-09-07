Romanian group TeraPlast prepares EUR 20 mln investments to diversify production range

Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast announced that it prepares EUR 20 million to increase and diversify its range of products. It will finance 52% of the investments from its own resources - but the company will also apply for the state support under the scheme designed to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]