Romanian lender BCR sees labour cost adjustments, fiscal consolidation as growth deterrents in 2021

Romanian lender BCR sees labour cost adjustments, fiscal consolidation as growth deterrents in 2021. The 3.9% GDP growth projection for Romania's GDP in 2021 is subject to downside risks generated by potential job losses due to the lagged labor cost adjustments, and planned fiscal consolidation. These factors might be offset by the inflows of EU funds in the second part of the year, according (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]