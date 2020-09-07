Grand Prize of the Young Actor's Gala - HOP goes to actress Bianca Temneanu

Grand Prize of the Young Actor's Gala - HOP goes to actress Bianca Temneanu. The "Stefan Iordache" prize, the Grand Prize of the Young Actor's Gala - HOP, was awarded on Sunday evening, in the Closing Gala, to actress Bianca Temneanu, 28 years old, graduated in 2020 from Babes-Bolyai University" of Cluj-Napoca, in the class of Professor Habil. Dr. Miklos Bacs. Bianca Temneanu was present in the Group section in the shows "Pe luna/On the moon" and "Unu pe doi/One on two". The Grand Prize of the Gala "Stefan Iordache" is awarded in memory of the great artist, who was a member of the jury at several editions of the HOP Gala, a great close to this event and of the support of young people at the beginning of their career. If initially, since the 2009 edition, it was awarded for best actor in the individual section, starting in 2013, the organizers decided that the Prize "Stefan Iordache" should become the Grand Prize of the Gala. The award for best actress in the individual section went to Georgiana Visan, UNATC graduate, 2013, in Adrian Titieni's class. She presented at the Individual section the moment "Dialogue with D". In the category Best Actor, the distinction went to the young Iulian Traistaru, graduate of the Babes-Bolyai University" of Cluj-Napoca, in the class of Prof. Dr. Miklos Bacs, class 2020. He was present at the gala both at the Individual section, with the moment "Hotar/Boundary", and at the Group section, in the performances "Pe luna/On the moon" and "Conflictual/Conflicting". The "Cornel Todea" award for the best troupe of actors, distinguished since the 16th edition of the Todea family, was awarded to the band composed of young Ana Baciu and Bianca Temneanu, for the show "Unu pe doi/One on Two". The "Sica Alexandrescu" prize, the special prize of the jury, was won by the actor Dragos Ionita, graduate of the Babes-Bolyai University" of Cluj-Napoca, in the class of Miklos Bacs, class of 2020. He presented the "Shakespeare & GENDER" show in the Individual section. The audience awards were also handed to Best Actress and Best Actor. In the first category, the winner was Ileana Ursu, a graduate of Babes-Bolyai University" of Cluj-Napoca, in the class of Miklos Bacs, class of 2020. In the Individual section, Ileana Ursu presented the moment "I am Judas!". The best actor was appointed, after the public vote, the actor Dragos Ionita, a graduate of Babes-Bolyai" University of Cluj-Napoca, in the class of Miklos Bacs, class of 2020. In the category Best troupe of actors, winners were appointed Alexandru Ionescu, Robert Iosif and Alexandru Petcu with the show "Dictum Meum Pactum", coordinated by Teodora Velescu. The Young Actor's Gala - HOP is a permanent programme of UNITER, singular in the local festival landscape, aiming to promote and launch young graduates from the higher artistic state and private education. The event is organized by UNITER and the co-financier is the Ministry of Culture.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

