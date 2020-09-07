Romania's Govt. to draft 2021 budget, but not endorse it before elections
Sep 7, 2020
Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said on September 6 that the current Liberal Government will draft the draft budget for 2021, but will leave it to the new Parliament, to be elected following the December 6 ballot, to vote on the budget law. Notably, the budget planning for 2021 should (...)
