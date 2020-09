Raffaello Shoes Factory Doubles Profit to RON7.2M in 2019

Raffaello Shoes Factory Doubles Profit to RON7.2M in 2019. Raffaello Shoes Factory, the largest shoe manufacturer in Romania, posted more than 7.2 milion lei (EUR1.5 million) net profit in 2019, 2.2 times higher than in 2018, when it stood at some RON3.3 million, according to publicly available (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]