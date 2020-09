Orkla Foods Romania Revenue Rises 11% to Over RON230M in 2019

Orkla Foods Romania Revenue Rises 11% to Over RON230M in 2019. Orkla Foods, one of the largest local producers of canned food, posted 11.4% rise in revenue to 238 million lei last year, Finance Ministry data show. It also ended 2019 in the black, with RON6 million profit, after two years of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]