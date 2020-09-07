Deloitte Romania and Reff & Associates assisted Haier Tech in the EUR 53 million project for building a household appliances factory in Prahova county

Deloitte Romania and Reff & Associates, the law firm representing Deloitte Legal global network in Romania, provided assistance to Haier Tech, a Romanian company belonging to the Haier Group, in the project for building in Prahova county the first Haier's refrigeration factory in the